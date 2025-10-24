Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Two new measles cases confirmed, one each in Wellington and Taranaki

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Two new cases of measles have been confirmed by Health NZ.

Two new cases of measles have been confirmed by Health NZ.

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed today bringing the total number of cases across New Zealand to eight.

One of the cases is in Wellington while the other is in Taranaki, with Health NZ warning that more are likely to show up as the response to the outbreak

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save