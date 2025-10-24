The other cases across New Zealand include one each in Northland and Nelson-Marlborough, while Auckland and Manawatū have two each.
New locations of interest continue to be added to Health NZ’s locations of interest and people are urged to check its website and follow advice given for close and casual contacts.
Anyone who developed measles symptoms has been asked to contact Healthline on 0800611116 urgently for advice.
The symptoms of measles include an illness that begins with high fever, a cough, a runny nose and sore, red eyes as well as a rash that begins on the face and gradually spreads down the body to the arms and legs.
Those feeling unwell are encouraged to stay home over the long weekend and phone ahead to their doctor if they suspect they have symptoms.