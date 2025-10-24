Two new cases of measles have been confirmed by Health NZ.

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed today bringing the total number of cases across New Zealand to eight.

One of the cases is in Wellington while the other is in Taranaki, with Health NZ warning that more are likely to show up as the response to the outbreak continues.

Health NZ said several of the current cases are linked to the October 3 exposure event on the Bluebridge Ferry and the risk of further cases, contacts and exposure across the country remains very high.

NZ Public Health medicine specialist Dr Matthew Reid had earlier told RNZ that measles contact tracers found patient zero from the ferry trip, with the individual having infected four people during the journey.