Kaumatua Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi, right, with Kainga Ora staff, representatives from Jennian Homes and Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Kāinga Ora's two new modern homes in Kaitawa Cres are the first public housing delivered in Paraparaumu in two years.

The two- and four-bedroom homes are fully insulated, carpeted and have curtains and double glazing, ensuring the homes are warm and dry.

The homes were blessed by local kaumatua Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi, more commonly known as Koro Don.

The blessing was attended by Kāinga Ora staff, Jennian Homes, representatives of Kāpiti Coast District Council and neighbours.

"We have been looking for opportunities to increase the amount of public housing in the region and it is great to make progress in Kāpiti," Kāinga Ora Wellington regional director Greg Groufsky said.

"This is only the beginning, there are other opportunities on the horizon and we expect to complete two more homes [a five-bedroom and a three-bedroom] in Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu by the end of the year."

A new Kainga Ora house in Kaitawa Crescent, Paraparaumu.

A two-bedroom and a four-bedroom home are expected to be built in Ruapehu St, Paraparaumu, in the first half of next year.

Eight two-bedroom homes were built in Makarini St, Paraparaumu, late in 2020.

As of June 2022, 195 families were on the housing register for Kāpiti and there is a growing need for housing in the area.

"We are committed to continuing to work with our partners and the Kāpiti Coast community so that more families will have a warm, dry place to call home," Kāpiti Coast District Council housing programme manager Stephen Cross said.

"Housing is a major challenge for Kāpiti and action is needed now to reduce the growing pressure our community is experiencing.

"Historically we've had low levels of public housing and we know from our recent needs assessment we have a significant shortfall of all types of housing across the district.

"We welcome these much-needed additional homes and look forward to continuing to work with our partners to deliver more options for Kāpiti whānau."

Jennian Homes general manager Richard Wasley said: "We were pleased to partner with Kāinga Ora to deliver these homes and are happy that two families in need will now each have a wonderful place to call home."