Two men are in custody after a high-powered explosive was found at an address associated with a senior patched member of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang. Photo / Dean Purcell

Two men will face charges after a high-powered explosive along with other illegal activity was uncovered during a raid on a gang pad earlier today in Massey, Auckland.

According to Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid, the warrant was carried out at a location connected to a senior patched member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang by Operation Cobalt and Waitematā District staff, with assistance from specialist tactical and search teams.

“At the Red Hills Rd address, police located several items of interest including a stick of gelignite, ammunition, a quantity of cannabis, and a highly sophisticated piece of equipment which appears to be used to copy or manufacture forged security cards or similar,” Schmid said.

“As a safety precaution, the search was paused for a brief period of time so that the New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordinance disposal team, who were called to the scene, could safely dispose of the gelignite.”

Gelignite, also known as gelly, is a high-powered explosive, similar to dynamite.

Schmid said he was aware some nearby residents would have heard a loud sound when the explosive was being disposed of.

Two men, a 61-year-old man, who is a senior patched member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang, and a 48-year-old man associated with the same gang are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with possession of an explosive and further drugs charges.

Following today’s search warrant, investigations will continue, and police cannot rule out additional arrests or charges being brought as a result.

“Today’s warrant is a further example of the ongoing work being carried out by Operation Cobalt teams, not only across Tāmaki Makaurau but across New Zealand,” Schmid said.

“Police are continuing to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried out.

“Our message is clear – we are continuing to target those who are choosing to involve themselves and commit this illegal activity.”