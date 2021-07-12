Two men hospitalised after Manurewa knife attack

Police responded to the serious assault on Hutt Rd in Manurewa around 6pm last night. Photo / NZME

No charges have yet been laid while an investigation continues into a knife attack in South Auckland last night.

Two men were hospitalised for knife injuries following the serious assault on Hutt Rd in Manurewa around 6pm.

One ambulance and rapid response unit from St John responded.

One man was treated and transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

A second man was hospitalised with moderate injuries.

A third person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, St John said.

A person found by police at the property has been assisting with inquiries.

No charges have been laid at this stage, police said in a statement.

Inquiries are ongoing.