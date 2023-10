Police are investigating a serious assault on Bader Drive in Māngere that has left a man in critical condition. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man is in critical condition and another has serious injuries following an assault in Māngere.

Police are investigating following the attack last night near a bus stop on Bader Drive, a key route through the south Auckland town centre.

Police examine the scene following the assault at a Bader Drive bus stop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Shortly after 11pm ambulances and police attended the scene. Police detectives arrived and cordoned off the area.

A man was apprehended by police and taken from the crime scene. A second man was briefly handcuffed and detained but was later released.