Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two men arrested, firearms seized, in Southland police operation targeting illegal hunting

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Interest rate cuts not enough to kickstart economy & challenging national security environments.

Two men have been arrested, and firearms, ammunition and drugs have been seized in Invercargill and Mataura Island in an operation targeting illegal hunting.

Operation Hawk was supported by detectives from the Southern District Organised Crime Group.

Four warrants were executed under the operation, which seized three firearms, ammunition,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save