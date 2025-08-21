Interest rate cuts not enough to kickstart economy & challenging national security environments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two men have been arrested, and firearms, ammunition and drugs have been seized in Invercargill and Mataura Island in an operation targeting illegal hunting.

Operation Hawk was supported by detectives from the Southern District Organised Crime Group.

Four warrants were executed under the operation, which seized three firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis and a 4WD vehicle.

Three of the warrants were carried out in Invercargill and one in Mataura Island.

Senior Constable Nicky Herbert said illegal hunting posed serious risks to public safety, property and the environment.