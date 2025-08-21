“The presence of firearms and drugs in these contexts significantly escalates the potential for harm.
“Police remain committed to identifying and holding accountable those who engage in illegal hunting and associated offending.
“These actions are not only criminal but dangerous, and they will not be tolerated.”
Herbert said the two arrested men were facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms, reckless discharging of firearms, and entering agricultural land with intent to commit a crime.
Further charges were also being considered.
A 24-year-old man is due to appear in Gore District Court on August 27.
A 28-year-old man is due to reappear in Invercargill District Court on September 16.
Police ask anyone with information about unlawful hunting or related activity to contact them on 105, visit their local station, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.