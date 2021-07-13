Two men arrested after spate of bag snatching incidents in Auckland

Two men, 22 and 24, have been arrested in relation to bag snatching incidents in Auckland.

A 22-year-old and 24-year-old man have been charged after a number of incidents reported in parts of east and south Auckland, such as Botany and Papatoetoe.

Both men are due to appear in the Manukau District Court on what police say are "numerous" charges relating to theft and other dishonesty offences.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests being made or charges being laid," Inspector Colin Higson, of Counties Manukau Police, said.

Police acknowledged the help of members of the public and the community rallying together after police put out an appeal for information on social media platform Facebook.

Higson said although news of the arrests would be reassuring to the community, people should continue to stay alert when out and about.

"We continue to urge them to keep their safety front of mind and to remain vigilant."