Two men have been charged with murder in relation to the death of Darcy Strickland in Flaxmere in early October.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said Hastings police had arrested two men following the death of Strickland on October 13.

“Both men, aged 19 and 22, are charged jointly with murder and due to appear in Hastings District Court today.

“The 19-year-old is also appearing on an additional charge of injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault of a woman which occurred in the same incident which led to Mr Strickland’s death.”

Patrick said police thanked the members of the public who had come forward to assist with this investigation.

“Anyone that has information relating to the assault but has not already spoken to the police is encouraged to come forward and share any information they may have.”

Darcy Strickland, 29, died after being found outside a Flaxmere address this month. Photo / Supplied

As this matter was now before the courts, police were unable to comment further.

Strickland’s brother Jermaine Harris Strickland said he really “hopes justice is served to the fullest extent”.

“We need accountability to come into play. We’re really grateful for the work that the police have done and also for all others who gave assistance.”

Strickland, 29, died outside a Ramsay Crescent address.

He was one of two people found injured just before midnight on October 13.

The second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Whānau said previously they were stunned by the cowardly attack on their “gentle giant”.

Relatives of Strickland, who was beaten to death told the Herald this morning he was “a good man” and “this hurts”.

“We are all going to miss him.”