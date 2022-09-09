Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Two killed in car crash, Taranaki

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A car crash has killed two on State Highway 3, Tariki, Taranaki.

A car crash has killed two on State Highway 3, Tariki, Taranaki.

Two people have died in a high-speed crash on State Highway 3, Tariki, Taranaki.

The two-car crash trapped people in their vehicles.

It was reported to police at about 2pm.

Police were attending the scene, along with St John and Fire and Emergency.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road is closed near the intersection with Old Mountain Rd due to the crash.

Police said trucks and heavy vehicles are being diverted to Old Mountain Rd, while cars were being diverted to Tariki Rd South.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, and said the road would be closed "for some time".