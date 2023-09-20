Petone Beach, in Wellington. Image / Google

Two kayakers had a lucky escape after getting caught out in poor weather conditions off Petone beach yesterday.

Police were called out to the beach just after 1pm to reports of two men struggling in the water. The wind was gusting up to 56km/h and the pair had decided to go fishing in a twin kayak.

By the time they were around 200m offshore, the pair realised the conditions were poor and tried to turn back, but were caught by a wave and capsized. By the time police reached them, they were clinging to the side of the kayak and “very cold”.

Luckily both of them were wearing life jackets, but police are using their story as a cautionary tale to others.

Kyle Smith from the Police Maritime Team said the rescue was a “timely reminder” of how to be safe in the water.

“Thankfully these kayakers were rescued safely but it is a timely reminder around the importance of wearing lifejackets, having some form of communications on you [such as a cell phone in a sealed plastic bag], and only head out in suitable weather conditions.”

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







