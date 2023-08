Churchhill Drive in Crofton Downs. Photo / Google Maps

Two people are injured, one seriously after a crash in Crofton Downs.

A police spokesperson confirmed Churchill Drive is closed as a result of the crash and diversions are in place.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.