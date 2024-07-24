Two injured in road rage assault on Auckland motorway

Police have spoken with both drivers after they allegedly assaulted each other in a road rage incident on Monday night. File photo / Bevan Conley

Two people went to hospital after assaulting each other in a road rage incident during rush hour traffic in Auckland this week.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway around 6.35pm on Monday.

A van and a car pulled over to the side of State Highway 16, just before the Royal Rd off-ramp in Massey. Detective Sergeant Murray Free, of Henderson CIB, said the pair pulled over following a dispute over driving.

“An altercation occurred between occupants of both vehicles, in which both occupants have assaulted each other.”