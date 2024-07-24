Advertisement
Two injured in road rage assault on Auckland motorway

NZ Herald
Police have spoken with both drivers after they allegedly assaulted each other in a road rage incident on Monday night. File photo / Bevan Conley

Two people went to hospital after assaulting each other in a road rage incident during rush hour traffic in Auckland this week.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway around 6.35pm on Monday.

A van and a car pulled over to the side of State Highway 16, just before the Royal Rd off-ramp in Massey. Detective Sergeant Murray Free, of Henderson CIB, said the pair pulled over following a dispute over driving.

“An altercation occurred between occupants of both vehicles, in which both occupants have assaulted each other.”

Both left the scene immediately afterward, but later went to hospital with serious injuries.

Free said police had spoken to both of those involved.

“Through the course of our inquiries we are aware that several members of the public saw the incident and stopped in the bus lane.

“We need those people to contact us to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with dashcam footage of the initial incident or the assault should also contact police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quoting the file number 240722/0952.


