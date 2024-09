The crash happened on Great North Rd near Waterview.

Two people were injured in a crash on Great North Rd, Auckland this evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said the crash happened near Waterview, about 5.40pm.

“We extricated one person,” he said, adding Fenz sent two fire engines and a support unit.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital, while another person with minor injuries was treated at the scene.