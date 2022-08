Two people have been injured in a crash at Ohoka. Photo / File

Two people have been injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Ohoka Rd, north of Christchurch.

The accident that happened just before 7am, with police, fire service and ambulance called to the scene.

One person is reported to be seriously injured and another person has moderate injuries.

The road was blocked by the crash.