Photo / NZH

Two people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a parked car this morning.

Marshland Road was closed to northbound traffic at Prestons Road after a crash at about 8.10am.

"It appears a vehicle has crashed into a parked car," a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said two people have suffered moderate injuries and have been transported to Christchurch Hospital.

Marshland Road has since been fully reopened.