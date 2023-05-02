Voyager 2022 media awards
Two injured after pizza oven explodes in Nelson

Nathan Morton
By
Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of an explosion just before 11am. Photo / 123rf

A kitchen mishap at a Nelson restaurant saw a pizza oven explode and left two people injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of an explosion just before 11am. A crew was sent to Lower Queen St in Richmond to inspect the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a pizza oven had exploded.

Police at the scene said the incident occurred inside the kitchen of the business, and confirmed two people were injured by the explosion.

Fire crews helped St John at the scene, according to shift manager Alex Norris.

“It’s not a continually-growing situation, we’re just dealing with the one incident,” Norris said.

“We’re making sure the scene is safe and working with St John.”

