Two injured after car rolls on to train tracks in Canterbury

Two people were injured after a vehicle rolled on to train tracks on SH1 north of Amberley, Canterbury this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “Initial indications are two people have moderate injuries and one person has serious injuries.”

“The car is not blocking the tracks. However, motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services are in attendance.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said: “Crews were notified at 2.31pm and responded with two ambulances, one manager, one helicopter, and one first-response unit to the scene.”

“We assessed and treated two patients, [with] one in a serious condition airlifted and another in a moderate condition transported by road to Christchurch Hospital.” The spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Otago Daily Times reported a milk tanker rolled in Southland this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the crash in Mabel-Woodstock Rd in the Maple Bush area just before 10am today.

The tanker had rolled upside-down and was leaking milk.

Traffic management was in place, she said.

There were no reports of injuries.