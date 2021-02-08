Two injured after car crash into Waikanae building

Two people were injured when a car crashed into the back of a building in Waikanae.
A police spokesperson said they received a report of a car crashing into a building on Main Rd, Waikanae, at about 9.30am this morning, but were unable to provide further information.
Fire and emergency and Wellington Free Ambulance was also at the scene.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said the two occupants at the vehicle were treated and did not have serious injuries.
One was treated on scene, while the other was transported to a local medical centre.
There was no one else involved in the crash, they said.