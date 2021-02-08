Two injured after car crash into Waikanae building

Police were alerted to the crash at about 9.30am. Photo / File

Two people were injured when a car crashed into the back of a building in Waikanae.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a car crashing into a building on Main Rd, Waikanae, at about 9.30am this morning, but were unable to provide further information.

Fire and emergency and Wellington Free Ambulance was also at the scene.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said the two occupants at the vehicle were treated and did not have serious injuries.

One was treated on scene, while the other was transported to a local medical centre.

There was no one else involved in the crash, they said.