“Police are following solid lines of enquiry, and we are keeping an open mind that these events may be linked.”

A mother from Glen Eden Intermediate School shared a message she received from the school about the incident.

The message said: “Received this email from my daughter’s school and wanted to share for all local parents with young kids in the area.

“We have been informed by one of our parents that a child was approached by a man in a purple car yesterday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm, walking along Atkinson Rd, near Shining Stars Daycare.

“The child was shaken, but did the right thing by immediately seeking assistance.

“This is a reminder to speak with your children around walking to and from school and only interacting with people they know.”

Green Bay High School families reportedly received communication that said the school was informed of an incident involving a man.

The message shared with the Herald said: “Green Bay High School has been informed of an incident involving an adult male in our local community who approached a car with suspicious intent in the area around the corner of Dolbear St and Stottholm Rd yesterday after school between 3.15pm - 3.30pm This matter has been reported to the police.”

Wilson said there were no reports of violence or threats in either incident, which are both being investigated.

Police were taking these events seriously and encouraged the community to report suspicious activity as soon as possible by calling 111.

Both schools have been approached for comment.

The latest incidents come after a boy on his way to school in West Auckland was offered a ride by a woman he didn’t know earlier this month.

This incident on the morning of May 7 came less than two days after the alleged attempted abduction of an 8-year-old boy by a man outside South Auckland’s Rowandale School that was thwarted in part by the intervention of two nearby parents.

