Two incidents near West Auckland schools involving suspicious man

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police are investigating two recent incidents near West Auckland schools concerning suspicious behaviour by a man. Photo / Google Maps

Police are investigating multiple incidents near West Auckland schools after a “suspicious” man exposed himself to a woman.

Senior Sergeant Greg Wilson said the first incident occurred on Stottholm Rd near Green Bay High School on Tuesday afternoon.

“A man approached a vehicle and reportedly indecently exposed himself

