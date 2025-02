Two people have been arrested following an altercation on Lower Albert St involving a handheld weapon this evening.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two people have been arrested following an altercation on Lower Albert St involving a handheld weapon this evening.

Emergency services swarmed Auckland’s CBD this evening following reports of an altercation involving a handheld weapon.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Lower Albert St after three men were reported to be “involved in an altercation”.

“One of those present was reported to be in possession of a handheld weapon,” police said.

“Two people have been taken into custody and a third is being sought. The weapon has been recovered.”