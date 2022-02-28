Police are appealing for information to help locate a third man in relation to a murder in Nelson last week. Photo / Tracy Neal.

A man charged with aggravated burglary in relation to last week's homicide in Nelson has denied the charge, while another charged with being a party to murder has had his name and details suppressed.

Meanwhile, Nelson police continue to search for a third man they want in relation to the murder of Lake Arizona Takimoana.

Operation Fossa was launched following the death of 22-year-old Takimoana at a Washington Rd address in Nelson last Tuesday afternoon.

In the Nelson District Court today, Alan Norman entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of aggravated burglary when he appeared via audiovisual link.

He did not seek name suppression and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court in Nelson on March 18.

A 24-year-old charged with being party to the murder also appeared via audiovisual link in the Nelson District Court today. He was remanded in custody without plea, to appear in the High Court on the same date.

The investigation into Takimoana's death is ongoing, and police are following strong lines of inquiry.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said police continue to appeal for sightings of wanted man Tukotahi King in relation to Operation Fossa.

Police are searching for Tukotahi King in relation to Operation Fossa. Photo / NZ Police

"We have carried out a number of inquiries in the search for Mr King, but so far he has not been located.

"Police want to hear from anyone who has any information which can help locate him."

Chenery said King should be considered armed and should not be approached, but anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 111 immediately.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident or those involved, including the whereabouts of a vehicle with a distinctive flat deck.

Information can also be provided to Police on 105 or be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.