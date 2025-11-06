“The rider has failed to stop and instead performed a U-turn on Manuroa Road and fled.
“The Police Eagle helicopter has quickly gained observations of the motorbike as it drove dangerously across South Auckland for nearly two hours.”
Hoyes said the rider drove through a number of reserves and walkways before getting stuck in wet grass in Sharland Park.
“He has then attempted to flee on foot before eventually giving up and being taken into custody,” he said.
“Other road users and members of the public should not expect to have their safety put at risk as it was last night.
“This is a good example of great police work from staff across Tāmaki Makaurau who brought this incident to a safe conclusion and held this person to account for their reckless actions.”