Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Two-hour South Auckland police pursuit ends in arrest

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A man has been arrested following a motorbike police chase across South Auckland, which lasted two hours.

A man has been arrested following a motorbike police chase across South Auckland, which lasted two hours.

A man has been arrested after a two-hour motorbike police chase across South Auckland.

The 41-year-old man, who had two warrants for arrest, will appear in Manukau District Court today.

He is charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop, as well as several other charges, after he recklessly rode

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save