A man has been arrested following a motorbike police chase across South Auckland, which lasted two hours.

The 41-year-old man, who had two warrants for arrest, will appear in Manukau District Court today.

He is charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop, as well as several other charges, after he recklessly rode through reserves and walkways in South Auckland.

Police observed a motorbike travelling along Great South Rd, Takanini, with a lapsed licence dating back to 2019, at around 9.15pm yesterday.

Counties Manukau South area prevention inspector Matt Hoyes said officers attempted to stop the motorbike to inquire into the registration.