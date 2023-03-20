Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Two hospitalised after Dunedin bar brawl

Otago Daily Times
By Oscar Francis
The Mornington Tavern. Photo / ODT

Dunedin police are appealing for information after a ruckus at a Mornington bar resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the Mornington Tavern about 11.30pm on Saturday.

A 56-year-old man had been drinking with some friends when a fight broke out, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 21-year-old man working as a security guard tried to break it up.

The group fell over, landing on the guard and dislocating his knee.

The 56-year-old man was followed outside by an unknown man who confronted him before knocking him unconscious.

Both the 21-year-old and 56-year-old were taken to Dunedin Hospital for assessment.

Police wanted to speak to the unidentified man or any witnesses.

It was unclear what started the fight, Snr Sgt Bond said.


