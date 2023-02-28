Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Two hospitalised after chemical leak in Niwa building

NZ Herald
Fire and Emergency responded. Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Two people have been hospitalised after one of Niwa’s Wellington buildings had a sulphur dioxide leak.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the leak was reported at 10.16am, and the building was evacuated.

Crews at the scene raised the response to a second alarm hazardous substance response.

This included five appliances and three specialist support vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution and one appliance remains at the scene in Evans Bay as a precaution.

Sulphur dioxide is a gas with a pungent smell which forms sulphuric acid when combined with water.

According to the Ministry for the Environment, it can cause respiratory problems such as bronchitis, and can irritate a person’s nose, throat and lungs. It may cause coughing, wheezing, phlegm and asthma attacks.

It has also been linked to cardiovascular disease.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

