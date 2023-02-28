Two hospitalised after chemical leak in Niwa building

Two people have been hospitalised after one of Niwa’s Wellington buildings had a sulphur dioxide leak.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the leak was reported at 10.16am, and the building was evacuated.
Crews at the scene raised the response to a second alarm hazardous substance response.
This included five appliances and three specialist support vehicles.
Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution and one appliance remains at the scene in Evans Bay as a precaution.
Sulphur dioxide is a gas with a pungent smell which forms sulphuric acid when combined with water.
According to the Ministry for the Environment, it can cause respiratory problems such as bronchitis, and can irritate a person’s nose, throat and lungs. It may cause coughing, wheezing, phlegm and asthma attacks.
It has also been linked to cardiovascular disease.