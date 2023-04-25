Two men have been arrested after they allegedly shot at police in Hamilton overnight. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two young men have been arrested after they allegedly shot at police in Hamilton overnight.

Police got a report of an attempted car theft on Hamilton East’s Beaumont St about 12.15am.

When officers spotted a “vehicle of interest” they tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.

After police successfully spiked the car, officers gave chase and the occupants of the vehicle shot at the patrol car twice.

“Two rounds of ammunition hit the police car, but thankfully the officers weren’t injured,” a police spokesperson said.

The pair, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old, were arrested when the car was found on Matangi Rd about 15 minutes later.

They were charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, using a firearm against a law enforcement officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They were remanded in custody and were to reappear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

“Any incident where a firearm is charged at police is of serious concern,” Waikato crime investigations manager Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

“Offenders who attempt to evade police put themselves and others at risk of harm. Fast action and quick thinking by police officers allowed us to apprehend two suspects, without anyone being injured,” Pitkethley said.

He said the initial attempted theft report “allowed our officers to respond quickly and apprehend those allegedly involved”.

“This is a good example of why it is essential to report any suspicious activity to police as soon as possible, as what may seem minor can lead to more serious offending,” he said.