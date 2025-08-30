More than 7000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet’s website. It was felt in Marlborough, Tasman, Wellington and Taranaki.

GeoNet got one report from somebody in Auckland who described the shaking as “extreme”.

A M4.9 earthquake occurred 52km deep in the Nelson-Tasman Region at 11:31pm. Moderate shaking was felt widely across the Taranaki region, Wellington region and Nelson-Tasman region. We have received 7400+ felt reports.



A shallow M3.1 earthquake with light shaking has occurred north of Christchurch city. It was felt widely across Christchurch and we have received 3400+ felt reports.



About an hour earlier, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit Christchurch.

It struck at a depth of 9km and was centred within 5km of Christchurch, GeoNet said. It was reported at 10.30pm.

“That was a goody,” a social media user said.

Another described it as “short but sharp”, while someone else said they thought somebody was trying to break into their home.

“Shallow and close, rolled through pretty fast,” one social media user said.

There were more than 3000 reports of shaking on GeoNet’s website, with most describing it as “weak” or “light”. Reports came from as far as Invercargill and Dunedin, and there were two reports of shaking in Auckland.

Some on social media tried guessing the magnitude before GeoNet had posted details. Others said they did not feel it, but heard it, describing it as noisy but short-lived.

Next week, Canterbury will remember 15 years since a magnitude 7.1 quake hit near Darfield in the middle of the night.

