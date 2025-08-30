Advertisement
Two earthquakes rattle Wellington, South Island

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Two quakes struck New Zealand overnight: A magnitude 4.8 earthquake in Wellington was reportedly felt across the country. Photo / GeoNet

Two separate earthquakes have rattled people awake in Wellington, Nelson and Canterbury.

“Sharpish jolt followed by a short roll here in Newtown,” one social media user said of a magnitude 4.8 quake which struck late last night, rocking the capital.

The earthquake struck at 11.31pm. GeoNet said it hit

