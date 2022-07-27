Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Two die in fatal crash on State Highway 1 near Umawera; one person drowns by Ruatangata West

State Highway 1 was closed for a few hours. Photo / NZME

Northern Advocate

Two people died after a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 by Umawera at the Hokianga Harbour.

Police were attending the serious crash at around 5.40pm on Wednesday night.

The road the road was closed for a few hours with motorists advised to delay travel or use an alternative route.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Emergency services also attended an incident in Ruatangata West at around 6.15pm last night after a parent found their 14-year-old unconscious in a creek.

Despite CPR first aid the youth died and appears to have drowned.