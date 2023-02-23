Two people have died in a crash on SH47, Tongariro. Image / Google

Two people have died in a crash in Tongariro.

Police confirmed the deaths late last night, hours after the two-vehicle collision happened about 4pm on State Highway 47.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert about the crash at 5pm, describing the incident - near the intersection with SH46 - as serious.

Motorists were told the road was closed and to avoid the area, if possible.

The road remained closed for several hours as the Police Serious Crash Unit carried out their investigations at the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Police said shortly before 11pm the road had been reopened.

