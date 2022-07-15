Armed police in Auckland's Glendene. A resident says police have blocked off both ends of Barrys Road. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people are dead and police are searching for the killer after a shooting in West Auckland today.

Police said two people were found dead at a property when they arrived at the scene in Glendene this afternoon.

Police cordons are in place on Barrys Rd, and locals are asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses have also been urged to contact police.

Police are actively searching the surrounding suburbs for the shooter.

Seven armed police officers are grouped together on Taikata Rd, which has been blocked off by police, in nearby Te Atatū Peninsula.

A video by a Herald reporter shows armed police stop a man in a car and tell him to exit the vehicle and kneel on the road with his hands behind his head.

The police Eagle helicopter is hovering almost directly above the area where the officers are standing.

Once officers had detained the man, they moved to open up his boot with weapons drawn. A Herald reporter at the scene said it didn't appear officers found much in the vehicle, except for some jerseys and shopping bags.

The man appeared to be calm during the incident and didn't resist police.

A resident on Barrys Rd says police have blocked off both ends of his street.

Witnesses have told the Herald about hearing gunfire and a man and a woman screaming.

The eagle helicopter is also reportedly circling overhead and armed police are in the area, witnesses say.

A resident told the Herald she initially heard several loud bangs.

"There were a bunch of gunshots before a screaming man and woman," she said before phoning 111 at about 3pm.

"There's a helicopter hovering above and all the roads are blocked."

She said there were several police officers, armed with rifles, and at least two ambulances on the street which had been blocked off by police tape at both ends.

Auckland Transport said bus route 162 is being detoured due to the police event and told commuters to expect delays.

Bus route 162 is being detoured due to a police event in Glendene. Delays are expected.

