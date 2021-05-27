Two dead after SH1 crash at Karapiro, motorists warned to delay journey

Two people have died after an early morning crash near Karapiro. Image / NZTA

Two people are dead after an early morning crash involving a car and truck south of Cambridge.

A stretch of State Highway 1 is closed between Karapiro Rd and SH29 following the crash, which happened around 1.40am.

Police said two occupants of the car died at the scene.

SH1 KARAPIRO - ROAD CLOSED - 6:15AM

Due to a serious crash in Karapiro, #SH1 is closed between Karapiro Rd and SH29. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra 10-20 mins for a detour; https://t.co/WxcaSEZLfZ ^AA pic.twitter.com/E5TUki5wu1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 27, 2021

Police said the closure was to allow officers to complete an examination of the crash site and for contractors to clear the area.

It was expected the road would remain closed for several more hours, said a spokesperson.

Motorists were being warned to delay their journey or allowing up to 20 minutes for a detour.

