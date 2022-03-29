The crash on a rural road northeast of Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has died and two others have been seriously injured following a crash involving a truck and car on a rural road northwest of Hastings.

The crash happened shortly before 4pm on Taihape Rd in Pukehamoamoa, near the intersection with Kawera Rd.

"Sadly, one person has died at the scene. Two other people with serious injuries have been transported to hospital," a police spokeswoman said.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road will be closed until at least 10.30pm.

"Diversions are in place on Ohiti Rd and Matapero Rd."

A witness on the scene at 5pm said rain was pouring down and the truck was half on the road and half off the road, and a fence appeared to be damaged in the crash.

Ambulance, fire crews and police all attended the incident.

Meanwhile, a person has died following a crash in Waitahora, Tararua.

Emergency services were called to Weber Rd around 2.45pm after a truck had overturned.

One person died at the scene.