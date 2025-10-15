Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Two critically injured after crash closes SH1 near Tīrau, Waikato

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A section of State Highway 1 near Tīrau has been closed after two people were injured in a crash.

A section of State Highway 1 near Tīrau has been closed after two people were injured in a crash.

Two people are in a critical condition after a crash on State Highway 1 near the Waikato town of Tīrau.

Police said emergency services were called to the accident near the intersection of SH1 and Horahora Rd at Piarere about 7.40pm.

“The road is closed and diversions are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save