A section of State Highway 1 near Tīrau has been closed after two people were injured in a crash.

Two people are in a critical condition after a crash on State Highway 1 near the Waikato town of Tīrau.

Police said emergency services were called to the accident near the intersection of SH1 and Horahora Rd at Piarere about 7.40pm.

“The road is closed and diversions are in place. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.”

Hato Hone St John said four ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, one road manager and an operations manager were called.