Traffic is banked up 7km after a three-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway.

A police spokesperson said motorists should expect delays following the crash on the Te Atatū city-bound on-ramp, which was reported at around 7am.

“One of the on-ramp lanes is currently blocked and delays are expected while emergency services respond.”

Police are advising motorists to take an alternate route where possible.

“No serious injuries have been reported.”

Meanwhile, a separate crash has been cleared after it blocked the right eastbound lane on the Northwestern Motorway just after 7am.

The crash earlier shut off a stretch of the motorway just before Rosebank Rd.

An NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesperson earlier told motorists to “pass with care and allow extra time”.



