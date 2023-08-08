Emergency services were called to two separate crashes Ōpōtiki this morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at two separate crashes in Ōpōtiki.

A police spokesman said a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Ford St and police were called to the scene around 9.15am.

Hato Hone St John took one person to Whakatāne Hospital in moderate condition, a spokesman said.

Police, fire, and ambulance were also called to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Church Rd and Richard St around 9.20am.

Hato Hone St John sent a helicopter, ambulance and a rapid response vehicle and airlifted one person to Tauranga Hospital in moderate condition.







