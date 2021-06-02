Two charged after assault of 4-year-old boy in Flaxmere

The boy was found critically injured at a property in Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere on January, 29 2020. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay police have charged two people in relation to the serious assault of a 4-year-old boy in Flaxmere in January last year.

The boy was found critically injured at a property on Ramsey Cres in Flaxmere on January, 29, 2020.

He has made a remarkable recovery, but has sustained permanent brain damage.

A 32-year-old woman has today been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child.

A 27-year-old man is also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

Both will appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday, June 8.

Detective sergeant Heath Jones says that if anyone has any further information about this incident please call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote the file number 200130/8360