Two cars and a bus were involved in the crash. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Two people have been injured after a crash involving a bus and two cars in South Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding to the Hillside Rd crash, which was reported to police at about 1.45pm.

The crash involved two cars and a bus, she said.

Initial indications were two people who were not on the bus were injured.

The road was blocked and diversions were in place, but it was expected the area wouldn't take long to clear.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda attended.

There was initially confusion regarding how many vehicles were involved and appliances from Willowbank and Dunedin attended in case the situation was worse, he said.

Nobody was trapped and crews assisted with safety at the scene, he said.