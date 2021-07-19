Two carriages of Te Huia commuter train become separated, KiwiRail investigating

Te Huia commuter train. Photo / File

Two carriages of the Te Huia train got separated from the rest while travelling between Papakura and Hamilton.

KiwiRail acting chief operating officer Walter Rushbrook said the train was carrying 56 passengers plus three crew when the incident occurred.

Rushbrook said KiwiRail was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

"Between Papakura and Paerata the last two carriages detached from the front two carriages and locomotive," he said in a statement.

"Automatic braking stopped the carriages and the front of the train a short distance apart. A train attendant was in the separated carriages.

"No-one was injured and passengers in the separated carriages were moved into the front carriages and the train has been re-connected and is continuing to Pukekohe where passengers will be transferred to continue their journey."

Delays on the network can be expected, Rushbrook said.

A passenger told Newshub half of the train had been left behind and the conductor had been checking tickets in the carriage "unaware" of the separation.