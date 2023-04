A serious crash occured in Waitomo, Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car crash near the holiday hotspot Waitomo Caves in Waikato.

Police said it was believed people were seriously injured.

The crash happened about 12.45pm on State Highway 3. The highway is closed and traffic is being detoured south of a roundabout at Mangarino and Kumeu Station Rds.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified of the crash.

- More to come