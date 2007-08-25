Voyager 2023 media awards
Two Aussie horses stopped at border

Quick Read

KEY POINTS:

Biosecurity officials have stopped two horses from Australia landing here.

The move follows confirmed cases of horse flu in New South Wales, which has led to a ban there on racing and the movement of horses, mules and donkeys.

Imports from Australia to New Zealand have also been banned.

Assistant Director-General of MAF Biosecurity Barry O'Neil says the situation in Australia is developing rapidly.

He says New Zealand usually receives 10 to 30 horses a week from Australia.

Dr O'Neil says 200 animals which have been imported in the past two months are being checked out, and he expects the disruption will have a major effect on the breeding season.

Horse owners who notice any respiratory illness in their animals are being asked to call 0800 80 90 66.

- NEWSTALK ZB

