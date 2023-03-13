Northcross Intermediate School on Sartors Ave in Browns Bay. Photo / Supplied

Two Auckland schools have gone into lockdown this afternoon and there are reports of armed police attending.

Northcross Intermediate School in Browns Bay sent out an email to parents explaining it was due to a “threatening” phone call the school received, and other schools in the area have also been forced to lock down.

“We are one of a number of schools in the area who received a threatening call to the office. We are confident that there are no ‘strangers’ on the grounds and we are awaiting further instruction from the police who are on site,” the email said.

“The students are now being released in stages. All students will be released within the next 20 minutes,” the school told parents.

Pinehill School principal Carla Veldman confirmed to the Herald that Pinehill School was the other school that received a threatening phone call today.

A police spokesperson said two schools placed themselves into lockdown following the threat but would not name the second school.

