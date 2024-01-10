More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police have arrested two people after a dramatic fleeing driver incident in Lower Hutt where a car was spiked and two occupants escaped on foot with a possible firearm.

One of the occupants is also believed to have stolen a truck after running away from police but was later caught.

The incident began about 1.15pm today in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, after a vehicle failed to stop when signalled, a police spokesman said.

“The vehicle wasn’t pursued and police managed to spike it a short time later on White Lines East Rd, as it drove towards Moera.”

The vehicle was soon found abandoned on Pirie Cres. As police made inquiries in the area, members of the public reported seeing one of two occupants fleeing on foot carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

“One of the vehicle’s occupants is believed to have subsequently stolen a truck, before being apprehended in Kiwi St,” the spokesman said.

“A firearm has since been recovered at a Tirangi Rd address and a second person has been taken into custody.”

Police will have a continued presence in the Lower Hutt area while scene examinations are carried out, though there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.



