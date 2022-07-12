A man is in serious condition after been shot at a property in Rolleston. He was then transported to an address in Hornby where Ambulance and police met him. 09 July 2022 New Zealand Herald Photograph

A man is in serious condition after been shot at a property in Rolleston. He was then transported to an address in Hornby where Ambulance and police met him. 09 July 2022 New Zealand Herald Photograph

Two people have been arrested after a man was shot in Rolleston last Saturday.

Yesterday police executed two search warrants in Ashburton, including at an address associated with the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

A Mongols affiliate, 31, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court today and was remanded in custody.

A patched Mongols member, 32, was also charged with drug-related offences and will appear in the Ashburton District Court.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition. He was shot in Rolleston and then travelled to an address in Hornby before calling emergency services.

Police said the man was shot in Rolleston, then travelled to an address in Hornby before calling emergency services. Photo / George Heard

Police said they believe a number of people were involved in the shooting and say more arrests are likely.

They are appealing for information about a blue Holden Commodore and a car trailer in the Maddisons Rd area on the morning of Saturday July 9.