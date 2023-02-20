The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued following “an altercation” between himself and another member of the public, during which he allegedly fired a firearm. Photo / 123rf

The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued following “an altercation” between himself and another member of the public, during which he allegedly fired a firearm. Photo / 123rf

A Canterbury man found in a small South Island town has been arrested after firing a firearm during an altercation, local police have confirmed.

Police also arrested a second man, found at the same address on grounds of firearms charges.

The man in question, aged 25 years old, had a warrant for his arrest.

He was located and arrested by police on Monday at a residential address in Pareora, 10km south of Timaru.

The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued following “an altercation” between himself and another member of the public, during which he allegedly fired a firearm.

He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court today on five charges, including possessing an offensive weapon, drug and driving-related charges.

A 40-year-old man was found at the same address during the arrest, he was also taken into custody in relation to a firearms offence.

He will appear in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

During the arrests, police confirmed 19.4g of cannabis was found at the address, which increases the likelihood of further charges being filed.

“This is a great result for Police,” senior sergeant Leigh Jenkins said in a statement to the media.

“We would like to thank the public for their support in helping us to hold offenders to account for their actions.”