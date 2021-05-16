Two arrested after loaded military-style assault rifle recovered in Auckland

Police attended a report of disorder at 9am this morning. Photo / File

Two men in their twenties have been arrested after a loaded military-style assault

rifle was confiscated on Sunday morning.

Police attended a report of disorder at the Manukau Sports Bowl in Clover Park just after 9am, but police received information a firearm was involved.

Two firearms were recovered and two people have been arrested in Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

A car was located by Counties Manukau Police a short distance from the scene, where it was searched and the loaded military-style assault rifle and an air rifle were found.

The firearm was not discharged during the incident.

The men, one a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old, have been arrested and will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and magazine.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with assault in relations to the initial disorder incident police were called to.

Police are asking any members of the public with information to contact police on 105 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.