The alleged assault happened outside a Nelson school on Tuesday.

The alleged assault happened outside a Nelson school on Tuesday.

Two women have been arrested after an alleged assault outside a Nelson school.

Police were called to Broadgreen Intermediate on Nayland Rd around 3pm on Tuesday after reports of an assault.





“Police are confident that those involved will be held accountable and rely on information from the public in these instances,” a police spokesperson said at the time.

Now, local police say arrests have been made.

A 25-year-old and a 27-year-old are due to appear at Nelson District Court on August 30 on assault charges.

“Inquiries remain ongoing into the wider incident as police work to identify and interview other suspects,” police said this morning.

“Anyone who saw the incident take place and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact police via 105, either online or by phone, and quote file number 230822/1005.”



