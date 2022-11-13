Two airlifted to hospital after car flies off road into creek in Whakatīwai

Two people were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a car flew off the road and into a creek in Whakatīwai on the Firth of Thames.

Emergency services were called to East Coast Rd just after 3pm today.

A spokesperson for the police said the crash involved a single car that has gone off the road and into a creek.

A spokesperson from St John said paramedics assessed and treated two people with serious injuries who were transported via helicopter to Middlemore Hospital.

One other was also transported to Middlemore hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.



