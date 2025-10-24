Association vice-president Mark Fairmaid said, “[He] immediately made an impact with his outgoing personality and keenness to learn.

“He quickly became a mainstay of our ARing panel - always available, always willing to assist with any game, anywhere.”

Strachan was remembered for his big smile, energy and enthusiasm, he said.

In the comments of the Wellington Rugby Referees Association tribute post, the MP for Mana, Labour’s Barbara Edmonds, said Strachan was a wonderful man.

“Although it was cheeky of us, I always enjoyed the sideline banter when really Memphis should have been manning the sideline,” she wrote.

