Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Two 20-year-olds killed in Brynderwyn crash, tributes flow for young referee

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Memphis Strachan, 20, died in the crash earlier this month. Photo / Wellington Rugby Referees

Memphis Strachan, 20, died in the crash earlier this month. Photo / Wellington Rugby Referees

Police have named the two young people killed in a crash at Brynderwyn earlier this month, one of whom was an enthusiastic rugby referee.

Vicky-May Davies, 20, and Memphis Strachan, 20, died in the crash on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn, Northland, on October 17.

Police said inquiries into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save