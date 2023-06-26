Firefighters are at the scene of a large shelter belt fire which also set a tractor alight in Whakamarama.
Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Lauren Sika said initial 111 calls about the blaze involving a shelter belt and a tractor were received at 11.08am today and three fire crews from Ōmokoroa and Greerton stations responded.
Sika said the shelter belt fire measuring 70m had been put out and two fire crews were still at the scene dampening down any hot spots.
A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said the fire was on Esdaile Rd and that motorists were not being allowed to enter the road from State Highway 2.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police communications spokeswoman said there was no record of police attending any fire-related incidents in Whakamarama today.