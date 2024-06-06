The latest citizenship ceremony at Gisborne District Council saw 20 new Kiwis take the oath of allegiance before Mayor Rehette Stoltz.
The ceremony featured a real “United Nations” of people from a wide range of countries- Colombia, Iraq, Italy, Phillippines, United Kingdom, Sierra Leone, Tonga, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Australia, South Africa, India, Poland and Sweden.
Each of them received a special gift from Mayor Stoltz to mark the occasion.
“We congratulate all our new citizens,” the Mayor said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.