Twenty new Kiwis took the oath of allegiance before Mayor Rehette Stoltz at a Citizenship Ceremony. Photo / Paul Rickard

Twenty new Kiwis took the oath of allegiance before Mayor Rehette Stoltz at a Citizenship Ceremony. Photo / Paul Rickard

The latest citizenship ceremony at Gisborne District Council saw 20 new Kiwis take the oath of allegiance before Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

The ceremony featured a real “United Nations” of people from a wide range of countries- Colombia, Iraq, Italy, Phillippines, United Kingdom, Sierra Leone, Tonga, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Australia, South Africa, India, Poland and Sweden.

Each of them received a special gift from Mayor Stoltz to mark the occasion.

“We congratulate all our new citizens,” the Mayor said.







