Twelve cows killed after milk tanker collides with escaped stock near Pātea

Twelve cows have died after a milk tanker collided with wandering stock near Pātea.
The stock had escaped from a nearby paddock and were first discovered by a member of the public travelling northbound on State Highway 3 on Sunday night.
The person attempted to warn oncoming motorists.
A milk tanker travelling southbound did not stop in time, colliding with the stock.
A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident, which happened on State Highway 3 near the intersection with Whitehead Lane, around 9.50pm.
The driver of the tanker was not injured in the collision.
The road was closed for a time, before reopening around 11.30pm.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.